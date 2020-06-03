Ensures that it is important to remain aware of the covid-19

Carlos Sainz applauds the news of the return of Formula 1 in July and considers “coherent” and “realistic” the solution that Liberty Media has devised to resume racing safely, while a vaccine for covid-19 is found.

The McLaren driver acknowledges that it has not been easy to set up a new calendar due to the crisis situation that is experienced worldwide. That is why he underlines the work of Liberty Media and sees it realistic to be able to run in these first eight races that are planned from July to September, to gradually return to normal.

“I think that, obviously, all this comes from a work of many months and after many cancellations, in many countries that have suffered the terrible of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sainz in statements to Radio Nacional de España.

Sainz urges to do things well during these months and to remain aware of the danger of the covid-19 and thinks that they will be able to run with precautions but without major problems.

“F1 has found a coherent solution, a solution that seems optimistic and at the same time realistic, And I think that these first eight races in Europe, if we continue doing things well; maintaining awareness and security levels, to avoid the virus as much as possible and try to protect ourselves, they will be carried out without any problem“he has indicated.

Lastly, Sainz explains how important it was for Formula 1 and its teams to have a schedule again. In addition, it encourages to follow the World Cup from home until the fans can occupy the stands again.

“It is going to be able to compete, something that many of us needed. The industry needs it and surely many people want to start enjoying the sport from home,” said Sainz to finish.

