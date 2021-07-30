Sainz says there are higher priorities than to beat McLaren

Carlos Sainz arrives for the 11th appointment of the season, the Hungarian GP, after three consecutive races scoring and consolidated as seventh overall in the championship, 12 points behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

The Spaniard has good memories of HungaroringSince he made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso, always, except that year, he has been in the top 10. His best result at the track near Budapest is fifth place in 2019 with McLaren.

“I think it’s also a bit of a coincidence that it’s a track where I’ve always been in points in the past. I like it, but I don’t consider myself especially good at it, it’s just that maybe I’ve always been in cars that they favored circuits less sensitive to power and here I could achieve a better result than on other tracks. I am happy to be here “, commented the Spaniard from Ferrari this Thursday in Hungary.

“The weather seems interesting also for the weekend, it seems very hot, which could also give a different and difficult balance of the car on the track. I don’t know, you just have to do this last one before the summer holidays, try to do a good result and go on vacation in good spirits. “

“I don’t expect overtaking to be different. What happens is that the feeling you have at the wheel on this track is no longer that you are going slow. Like, the circuit itself, for me it feels more like a medium speed one- high instead of slow. I say this because I remember riding here in 2015 on a much narrower tire, with much less downforce, and the track felt slow. But now with these cars last year we rode around 1 : 13 and I remember coming here in 2015 and getting down from 1:20 was already a good time. “

When asked if Ferrari you are concerned about how you manage this season tires In the event that no rain falls during the race, Sainz replied: “We always have the tires in mind before each weekend because we know that sometimes we have problems with this front limitation. But the fact that it is going to be hot, as happened in Silverstone and Austria, it makes us feel a bit calmer. “

“When it’s cold and when the balance tips to the front, that’s when we’ve recently seen our limitations increase. Weather and track conditions shouldn’t – I hope and knock on wood – be too great a limitation.”

The Italian manufacturer arrives in Hungary, the last appointment before the summer holidays, fourth, 15 points behind McLaren in the Constructors’ World Championship. Sainz, however, makes it clear that they are not obsessed with it and that they think more about 2022 than about their result this season.

“Yes, that battle is still going on. And it will always be until the end of the season. I think because we are very close in terms of performance, but as a team we have more important priorities than to overtake McLaren in third place in Constructors.” , the Madrilenian pointed out.

“I think we want to continue improving, we want to continue building this team to try to be as professional and as good, as complete, as we can so that if next year comes the opportunity to go and win the title, we are prepared for it. So “First come the improvements as a team and then really the rest should fall as a consequence. But we are not really obsessed with the battle and we are totally focused on trying to improve and trying to be the best team we can be before the end of the season.”

