Sainz runs in a “great prize and …

First Grand Prix in Italy, a “special” Grand Prix for Carlos Sainz dressed in Ferrari red, but without an audience …

April 15, 2021 (6:45 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) during the press conference prior to the Emilia Romagna GP

“A special Grand Prix for a Ferrari driver, and surely exciting,” says Carlos Sainz, who this weekend will contest his second race dressed in red, and will do it at the Italian circuit of Imola, a few kilometers from the headquarters the Scuderia in Maranello.

“The restrictions imposed by the pandemic do not allow” tifosi “and we will surely miss them very much. I will feel the lack of a fundamental factor to experience the excitement of being a Ferrari driver, but there is a special atmosphere around the track.

“Last year at Monza, when it was already official that I would be a Ferrari driver, I felt that extra bond, and I will feel it again this year, although we do not have the opportunity to see our fans in the stands.”

Last year at the Emilia Romagna GP, Carlos Sainz qualified seventh, when he was racing with McLaren. This year he will do it with a Ferrari that he hopes will be more competitive although they also expect some difficulties. “In Bahrain we had the opportunity to test before the race weekend, and this allowed me to get quite familiar with the car at that track. I think here in Imola it will be a bit tougher in this regard, because it is a track that requires a lot of confidence, you have to know the car very well to be able to get the maximum possible potential.

“At the same time in Bahrain I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly I adapted to the car and managed to exploit its potential, although I made a mistake in Q3 and then did not make one of my best starts. These are the typical situations in which it needs experience, and race after race I think these problems will disappear. In the end, and I think that’s the most important thing, the speed is there, and this makes me feel confident for the rest of the season. “

At the end of the press conference prior to this weekend’s GP, Carlos Sainz dedicated a few words to Ayrton Senna, who suffered a fatal accident at the Imola circuit in the year he lost his life in 1994. “I know what he does about him. You can learn from documentaries, from information, from the paddock, from the people who have had experiences with him. From a personal point of view, I know very little. Returning to the circuit where he lost his life is exciting for the drivers, here we have probably the most special talent in Formula 1 was lost. All athletes realize how special Ayrton has been. “