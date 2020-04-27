Warns of the dangers of lengthening confinement

Carlos Sainz, like his son, does not imagine a 2020 season without races or tests of other sports and stresses the importance of starting with de-escalation as soon as possible to minimize the economic impact of this crisis and make it not so difficult to lift the blind when everything returns to normal.

The winner of the Dakar 2020 is optimistic and hopes that the international sport will be held again from July. Carlos jokes that he does not want to be one of the few champions in sports this year and hopes that little by little everything will return to normal.

Let’s hope the year doesn’t end like this, I am optimistic and I want to think that from July and August you can resume motor racing, soccer and other sports and there may be more champions, “Sainz told the Spanish press by videoconference in a Red Cross initiative, according to As.

The Spanish is aware of the damage that this crisis is doing to all sectors and encourages the Government to start de-escalation as soon as possible to make the return to normal not so hard and avoid the closure of many companies.

“It is evident that it is going to affect everyone. Not only motorsports or sports, but the economy in general or the automobile industry and all of us,” he points out.

“I would like to think that, as a consequence, we will try to get out of this situation as soon as possible and I encourage the government to be brave and, with the appropriate security measures, try to get out of this situation of confinement because for each day we spend like this it will be more difficult to overcome for any activity, “he adds.

Although Carlos has not yet confirmed his participation in the next Dakar, regrets that the preparations for the next edition are delayed and how the crisis is hitting brands and sponsors. Sainz shares his uncertainty about the world that the coronavirus will leave behind him.

“At this point the organization would have already started the reconnaissance and I know that they have not done anything because they are waiting for it to travel and on the part of the pilots, at least in my case, everything is stopped. The brands, suffering; the sponsors , suffering and everyone waiting to see what the next day is like, when we lift the blind, “he says.

“I hope that soon we can begin to regain normality and live with the virus this. We have to wait and pray that those who are studying vaccines give us a solution as soon as possible,” he insists.

In these times of concern, Carlos believes that it is best to keep the mind away through physical exercise. “We are lucky to have a small gym with a machine that we can use, even twice a day. I have to be careful because it depends on what I do …”, he jokes in relation to his age.

Carlos has also made reference to the fact that his wife, Reyes, prevents father and son from timing themselves to avoid rivalries. “In the field we have a rally car and he does his little things. We try not to time ourselves, although from time to time and without his mother knowing we timed ourselves to see where each one is“Carlos admits.

“Carlos started driving there with a small field kart and he has always had a passion for rallies, in fact it has always been good for him to have that feeling of control, of sliding; everything teaches”, highlights Carlos Sr. to finish.

