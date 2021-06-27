Sainz on his comeback in Styria: we had pace to spare

Carlos Sainz completed a Sunday to frame and, although he did not take the recognition to the Driver of the Day, he more than deserved it. The Spanish Ferrari driver completed a strategically worked and fought comeback to caress a top 5 that at times was within reach.

At the start, the Spanish was boxed in in the first meters and could not gain any position, losing 12th place with the McLaren of Ricciardo. But the prick of Pierre Gasly after his touch with Charles Leclerc on the way to Turn 3 he gained a position. And his teammate’s stop at the end of the first lap to change the front wing and ride the hard one, placed him 11th.

After a wheel-to-wheel battle with Sebastian Vettel (who started 14th) in the opening laps, Sainz overtook the McLaren of Ricciardo before the 10th lap to enter the top 10, after the Australian had momentary power problems.

From there, the Madrilenian joined the group that made up from 7th (Alonso) to 15th (Giovinazzi), where the cars rolled in less than a second between each of them.

As the pit dance started on lap 25, Sainz and Ferrari bet on extending their first stop, squeezing the life of the media (yellow) and came to place fifth when Lando Norris stopped at the end of lap 31.

When Sainz finally stopped at the end of lap 43 to ride the hard drive, he came back seventh, just ahead of Alonso’s Alpine, but behind Stroll. The Madrilenian stuck to Aston Martin immediately and overtook him on the straight from Turn 3 to 4 in a brave way and taking advantage of the Canadian’s most used tires.

At that moment he began his hunt for Lando Norris, who closed the top 5 and was 12.5 seconds away. But Sainz ran into Lewis Hamilton, who was running slower, keeping his hard tires, and was unable to go any further, despite Hamilton’s splits on lap 65 (out of 71 total).

“Very, very happy. It was a very good day today. We managed to extend the first relay with the media and do the overcut to almost the entire middle part of the grid with a very good rhythm. Then a very strange scenario, because I had the new toughs and I was hunting Lando, but I found myself behind Lewis and hesitated for 5-10 laps. I realized that he was suffering and that I was much faster. But when I unfolded it was too late to catch Lando. It would have been fun to hunt him down and fight him in the last laps, “Sainz summed up his Sunday on the Sky F1 microphones.

“It was a bit frustrating because the hard work was getting the overcut over the rest of the middle of the table. It’s still a huge improvement. rhythm The race was the best in the middle of the grid and it was a very positive day for the team. “

In DAZN F1, Sainz delved into how those laps behind Hamilton’s Mercedes determined his end of the race.

“We tried, we tried to catch up with Lando. Unfolding is a very critical point in a career. We had plenty of pace to get to Lando, but those 15 laps behind Hamilton, who didn’t know whether to pass him by destroying the front tire, cost me the power to attack him at the end. A shame because today we had a rhythm to have come back from 12th to 5th, “he acknowledged.

And Sainz was optimistic about Ferrari’s improvement, after the French GP disaster with the front tires, although he made it clear that they do not have all the answers and solutions yet.

Also read:

“The race pace is there, we have seen that on a circuit like this the front wheels do not suffer, although behind Hamilton the truth is that I have suffered with them. But once we had clean air, we were going as fast as Pérez, I think. with Red Bull. So today there was plenty of pace and I’m happy with it, “he added.

“For now, the tougher the wheels, the better for us. But we will find answers to what happened at Paul Ricard; today we had no problem with the wheels and we managed to do the race as we wanted.”

Also read:

Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb

Carlos Sainz’s photos at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

1/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

2/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

3/51

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

4/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

5/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, return to the garage

6/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

7/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

8/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

9/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

10/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

11/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

12/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Snr

13/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

14/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

15/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of the floor of Carlos Sainz’s car, Ferrari SF21

16/51

Photo by: Uncredited

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

17/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

18/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

19/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

20/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

21/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

22/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21

23/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, walks the track of the Red Bull Ring

24/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, walks the track of the Red Bull Ring

25/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

26/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

27/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

28/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, arrives at the circuit

29/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

30/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

31/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

32/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

33/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

34/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, spins

35/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, spins

36/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

37/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

38/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

39/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 spins

40/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

41/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

42/51

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

43/51

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

44/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, al inicio

45/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

46/51

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

47/51

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

48/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics on the grid with Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

49/51

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, in the drivers’ parade

50/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, in the drivers’ parade

51/51

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images