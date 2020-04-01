Carlos Sainz explains that his son still has a lot of potential to exploit

It recalls the first steps of Carlos Jr. in karting and competition

Carlos Sainz has explained that McLaren has managed to see the true capabilities of his son behind the wheel, but that the world has not yet seen his true potential. The Madrid native has recalled the first steps of a young Carlos in the demanding world of motor sport.

Sainz has acknowledged that he does not like to speak publicly about his son’s abilities. However, in a conversation in an Instagram live with the Argentine pilot Orlando Terranova, he explained that Carlos has already demonstrated internally at McLaren his quality in the cars. However, he thinks that the public has not yet seen everything that Spanish is capable of. He knows there’s still more to squeeze.

“For a father I think that there is nothing more awkward or difficult than giving a good opinion of a son. I avoid doing it because I don’t like it unless it is in private. So I will be brief because it is not very cloying.”

“McLaren has discovered Carlos this year and people have to discover Carlos because they have not yet seen its potential. I have seen it grow from a young age and I can assure you that it will surprise you. And there I am silent “, he declared.

Sainz has recalled Carlos’s beginnings in karting. He knew that if he liked the experience, there would be no going back. The champion genes were present and it didn’t take long to surprise the wheel.

“I didn’t want to force the machine with it. I took him to go karting one day and saw that he had ease and such. I thought, ‘If he wants it, ask for it.’ At 10 years old he wanted to run a race outside. I warned him that he was going to open a melon at that time and that it was going to be difficult. ”

The man from Madrid was very demanding with his son in the academic field. Until he completed his Selectivity exam, Carlos attended classes whenever he could without neglecting the competition on the slopes. A situation that angered him for losing practice time compared to his rivals abroad.

“He didn’t understand it very well because of his age, but he wanted to prove it. One of my conditions was that he didn’t lose years of study. That was tough because the age of 13-14 years was tough because he ran in Italy against professionalized people. The essentials were missing from school and the others went from circuit to circuit. ”

“I told him to be calm because he was good at karting. He was very angry because it took up some time. He took the university entrance exam and passed it. From there he left the studies, “said Sainz to finish.

