The Spanish went against the protections in the first lap of yesterday’s race

He uses the meme of African gravediggers to laugh at his mistake

Carlos Sainz had a bumpy debut in the Formula 1 Esports Championship. The Spaniard left Shanghai with one point. He had to earn it with a great comeback after an accident on the first lap. The Spanish, who went against the wall in his first round with the F1 2019 video game, laughs at his mistake with the meme of the year, that of the African gravediggers.

Carlos Sainz starred in a good start in his first race in the Esports Formula 1 Championship. However, he was too optimistic at the exit of turn ten and went straight against the protections when he was after Antonio Giovinazzi. The accident did not prevent him from continuing and signing a good comeback, from the rear to tenth place.

At the end of the test, he wanted to put some humor in his mistake of the first round and used the one that is being the meme of the year: that of the African gravediggers.

“There you go. The best way to highlight my first lap in F1 Esports. I managed to recover and get into the points at least, Thank God it’s just a game.! “Sainz shared with a laugh with his followers.

There you go. Best way to highlight my first lap ever in F1 esports. Managed to recover and got into the points at least!

Thank God it’s just a game! @ F1 @ McLarenF1 @ EG00 #Carlossainz #coffindance pic.twitter.com/nVKxBbHLBe – Carlos Sainz (@ Carlossainz55) April 19, 2020

The meme uses the curious image of the Ghanaian tradition of dismissing the deceased with a dance during the transport of the coffin. The scene becomes the common end of any accident or mistake of the protagonist. An inexhaustible joke that seeks to laugh at failures and celebrate life more than death, after all.

In this way, Carlos joins what has already become a tradition during the confinement, the memes, something in which SoyMotor.com has not remained on the sidelines. Here we also leave you our own version:

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.