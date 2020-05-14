The Brit praises Sainz and believes he could not reject Ferrari’s offer

See Carlos with more future in Ferrari than Sebastian Vettel could have

Martin Brundle, a former Formula 1 driver and current commentator, says that Carlos Sainz is the teammate who has pushed Max Verstappen the most and is convinced that he will form a good couple with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Sainz and Verstappen met at Toro Rosso during the 2015 season and part of the following – until they exchanged the Dutch with Daniil Kvyat. Max finished ahead of Carlos in the championship, but it is also true that the Spaniard suffered many mechanical problems.

Brundle sees Sainz trained enough to wear the colors of the Scuderia Ferrari, because at the time he was always very close to Verstappen. In fact, the Brit thinks he has been his toughest teammate, ahead of even Daniel Ricciardo.

“For me, Sainz is the teammate who has pushed Max Verstappen the most so far in Formula 1,” said Martin Brundle, in an interview for the medium in which he works, Sky Sports.

“If I were in Sainz’s position, I would not have hesitated to take this opportunity. You have to take it when a team like Ferrari knocks on your door. It is obvious to Carlos Sainz that he wants to go to Ferrari at this stage in his career.”

“He has a lot of experience and I think he will form a very good couple with Charles Leclerc. He is a very dynamic and young duo, it is something you can build on for the future,” added the former F1 driver.

On the other hand, Brundle sees Sainz in a better position for the future than Sebastian Vettel because of their age. If Ferrari doesn’t ‘wake up’ in the next few years, perhaps it was too late for the German.

“If they need two or three years – to compete for the titles – Sainz can afford it. Sebastian could not afford that time, he had lost enthusiasm in the team and vice versa. I think that is why they separated,” Brundle said to conclude.

