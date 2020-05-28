He has always had an interest in comparing himself to the best drivers

Carlos shares what he has spent the weeks of confinement

Carlos Sainz recognizes that he has always been curious to measure himself against the best. So the Spanish would love to share a team with the best drivers on the grid to be able to compare their records with his.

Sainz has recognized that from a young age he has always wanted to share equipment with the best drivers. Carlos admits that he is very attracted to the idea of ​​being able to compare himself with great champions.

“I would like to team up with the best, to see how good they are and compare myself to them. It is a curiosity that I have had since I was ten years old, since I started competing. I always wonder how good the best riders will be, “Sainz said in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

“I’m not saying I would be faster than them, just that I would like to see your data, your telemetry and what they do to be so fast. I would like to know if I could be able to equal them or even surpass them in some aspects, and above all, be inspired by some of the things they do. I would like to be your partner for at least a year to see how good they are“he insisted.

On the other hand, Sainz shares what has kept him busy in this confinement. Carlos has worked especially on his physique and has trained with the simulator.

“I am not driving much, apart from what I do in the simulator. Of course, unlike other pilots, it is not something that I consider essential for training, it is important, but it is not fundamental, “he added.

“What I am doing is working the physique, I am doing a cardio session and another one of bodybuilding. I have run a lot again, on the treadmill of course, but the truth is that it took a long time without going running and training because I was very focused on boxing and now I can’t do it. I’m losing some weight and I’m also trying to gain more muscle. “, Sainz has expressed to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.