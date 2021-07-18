Sainz, investigated for three incidents in the sprint race

The Spanish Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, has been called by the sports commissioners to participate in the investigation into the incident in which George Russell blocked the braking at Turn 7, driving the Madrid off the track.

In addition, the reinstatement of Sainz at the same point it could have been precipitous, facing the end of the curve, which can be considered a risky action.

On the other hand, an incident is investigated in the FP2 related to Article 12.2.1.i of the regulations, by ignoring the instructions of the race director and having carried out some type of start procedure practice in that practice session, which must be limited only to the exit from the pit lane.

In a similar investigation for the same type of incident there are also Sebastian Vettel Y Nikita mazepin.

