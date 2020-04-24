Rally fans vote for what they consider to be the greatest rider of all time

The Spanish goes to the next phase after defeating the four-time champion Tommi Mäkinen

Carlos Sainz has a guaranteed place in the hearts of thousands of world rally fans and this has been demonstrated today, when the category has published the results of the last vote to determine who is the best WRC driver of all time. Spanish sneaks into the Top 4.

Carlos Sainz, Miki Biasion and Walter Röhrl are the only three drivers in the WRC who have only won two world titles. However, only the Spaniard has reached the semifinals of the interesting vote that the World Rallies are organizing these days.

Fans had to choose between the four-time champion Tommi Mäkinen and the two-time champion Carlos Sainz and they have clearly opted for the Spanish, which makes Carlos go to the semifinals.

Now the historic WRC throne will be disputed between Sainz, four-time Finnish champion Juha Kankkunen, six-time French champion Sébastien Ogier and nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb.

Thus, despite having fewer titles than Mäkinen and Marcus Grönholm, Sainz has the love of the fans, who consider him one of the four best rally drivers of all time.

Next week fans will have to decide between Sébastien Ogier and Sainz in a new exciting matchup. From the category they assure that they again recorded a large participation of votes and that what was voted the most was, without a doubt, the duel between Sainz and the current director of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, Mäkinen.

Sainz had the support of the six journalists who voted in this tournament and also obtained 66.4% of the fans’ votes. Between two-time champion Biasion and Ogier, Sébastien clearly won with 84.4% of the vote. Between Grönholm and Kankkunen, the latter and finally, between Röhrl and Loeb, Sébastien prevailed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.