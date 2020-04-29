The WRC is looking for the best driver of all time, according to fans

Fans bring Carlos to the final of this historic competition

The World Rally Championship reminds us of the love that the fan has for Carlos Sainz. The category develops an exciting vote to decide who is the best rider of all time in the discipline and the Spanish … has reached the final!

The WRC takes advantage of the break to discover who, according to fans, is the best rally driver in history. The category selected the 16 with the best results of all time and faced them in tag team battles. Last week we learned that Carlos Sainz had reached the semifinals and that fans had highlighted him ahead of champions with more titles than him.

Today we have known the results of the last two battles and … Sainz is in the final! Fans have selected him above the six-time champion Sébastien Ogier. The Spaniard will face nine-time WRC champion Sébastien Loeb in the final.

In each battle the vote of six expert journalists and also that of the fans has been taken into account. Although the journalists put Ogier ahead of the ‘Matador’, the fans are clear that Sainz is much better than the six-time champion and they raised him as the winner with 50.6% of the votes in the closest battle of the competition so far.

More and more motor fans are encouraged to vote in this tournament that is already historic. The fight of which Loeb was the winner was not, however, as tight, as the French rose against the Finn Juha Kankkunen with 88% of the votes.

The final battle will thus face the drivers who were teammates at Citroën in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Between them they total 375 WRC rallies, but … who is the greatest?

