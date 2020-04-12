The Madrilenian admits that there were talks with Seat, but they did not reach an agreement

Carlos ‘confesses’ that Colin McRae was the one who convinced him to run the Dakar

Carlos Sainz assures that he was left with the desire to run with Seat in the World Rally Championship. The possibility that the two-time world champion would land on the Spanish team was completely real, but finally they did not reach an agreement. It is the icing on the cake of his sports career, according to Sainz himself.

It all goes back to 1999. Carlos Sainz and Luis Moya were racing for Toyota and also had a contract for the 2000 season. However, the Japanese firm changed course and decided to abandon the WRC to focus its efforts on Formula 1, category to the that would enter the 2002 season.

Then the possibility arose that Carlos and Luis signed for Seat. In fact, the team’s “boss”, Jaime Puig, admitted at the time that bringing them was the goal. However, the talks did not come to fruition and the man from Madrid sought shelter in Malcolm Wilson’s team. After this refusal, Seat went for Didier Auriol. To this day, Sainz admits that he was left with the desire to run with Seat.

“Yes, there was a conversation, but in the end we did not reach an agreement. The truth is that I would have been excited to run with a Spanish team and with a brand like Seat, perhaps it is the icing on the cake. I was left wanting to race with Seat, I would have been very excited, “said Carlos Sainz in an Instagram live with José Antonio Ponseti.

On the other hand, the Madrid rider ‘confesses’ that Colin McRae was the one who convinced him to run the Dakar Rally. He also admits that there were quarrels with the Scottish when they met at Subaru, although in the end both became very close and had a lot of respect.

“I actually ran the Dakar for Colin. Colin ran it before me. In 2003 he did not adapt very well to the Citroën, so that year he left the team and went to do the Dakar. At the end of the Dakar he told me ‘Carlos, you have to do the Dakar because you are going to like it very much’. It was he who encouraged me to run it for the first time, “he added.

“Colin was a very good friend of mine. At the beginning we had our stories, but he is the pilot with whom I have most agreed in teams and we had a good ‘feeling’. He was one of those pilots who wanted to fight with him because he always gave everything, but also accepted when you beat him and put it in value, “said Sainz to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.