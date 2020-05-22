The man from Madrid will be a Ferrari driver from the 2021 season

Before going to the Italian team, he wants to have a good year with McLaren

Carlos Sainz wants to do special things from 2021, when he becomes an official Ferrari driver in Formula 1. The man from Madrid assures that the ‘Scuderia’ will find himself a great worker, but at the same time a motivated driver capable of everything .

Sainz will arrive at the Maranello formation next year to replace a Sebastian Vettel who has not reached – at least for now – his goal of being champion with Ferrari. The Spanish is elated at such a challenge.

“They are going to find an extremely hard-working guy, who will go to Italy and spend a lot of time in Maranello, in the same way that I spent a lot of time in McLaren. I will try to build something special with Ferrari, as I tried to build something special in McLaren.”

“Apart from that, I hope to be a very fast driver and an incredibly motivated guy who will give his all for Scuderia,” said Carlos Sainz, in an interview with Will Buxton for the official website of Formula 1.

Not surprisingly, before setting his sights on Ferrari, Carlos will have to face one more season at McLaren. Of course, the Madrid player wants to leave the flag high in a team that he is very fond of and wishes the best for the future.

“I really want to say goodbye to McLaren in the best possible way. So believe me, I am going to do my best this year, just as I did my best last year.”

“Next year, when I join Ferrari, nothing would make me happier than to see McLaren on top of a Formula 1 podium. As an F1 and McLaren fan, I would love to see McLaren on top again. “, has added.

On the other hand, Sainz has revealed that, once Ferrari contacted him, he went directly to Zak Brown to manage everything in the best possible way and the American gave him free rein.

“The moment I felt that Ferrari had an interest in hiring me for 2021, I went directly to Zak, and his response was: ‘Okay, we’ll let you speak to Ferrari and keep in touch to see how everything unfolds.'”

“The key to this process has been the clarity of all the parties involved to make this happen. That makes me very proud and the way everything has been managed makes me very happy and very grateful to Zak and the team. They were happy for me and congratulated me, “said Sainz to conclude.

