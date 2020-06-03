He reveals that the only thing he has signed is that “Ferrari is more important than the driver”

He anticipates that he will go “for all” and that he will treat Charles Leclerc as an equal

Carlos Sainz has made it clear that he has not signed on to be the second Ferrari driver. The Spaniard explains that in his contract with Scuderia it is established that the team must be given priority, but he points out that he has not promised at any time to be the support of Charles Leclerc.

As we advanced when the signing of Sainz by Ferrari was made official, the Spaniard does not come to Scuderia as number two and will not be gregarious for Charles Leclerc; at least the contract you just signed doesn’t specify it. This week the Madrilenian has stressed that if there is a number one in his new adventure that is Ferrari and advances that he will give everything to win.

“No, I have not signed anything that puts second pilot. In my contract it says, as in all those I have signed, that the team is above the pilot, but does not put anything second or support from anyone. What I know is that I will give everything for Ferrari and I will give everything they need, above all, to try to win, “said Sainz on the microphones of ‘The great match’, at Cope.

Carlos is aware of what it means to run for Ferrari and is clear that in the team, like everyone he has been in, they do not want battles that jeopardize results. However, he makes it clear that he will treat Charles Leclerc the same as those who have now been partners and that he will go ‘for all’.

“I don’t care about the color of the car. I treat all pilots equally, we are all rivals and we must go for all “, he insisted.

Sainz knows that at Ferrari he will have to take the lead when the occasion calls for it, but also sacrifice himself when necessary. “If there is a complicated situation, I would make the right decision, don’t worry,” he said.

When Sainz was already considering himself the best replacement for Vettel, before Seb and Ferrari announced their breakup, we remembered that Ferrari has not had any manifest second drivers for many years.

In addition, several sports personalities have already warned that Sainz is not going to Ferrari to be Leclerc’s squire. Jenson Button, for example, has highlighted the winning character of Carlos and Felipe Massa, a former Scuderia driver, considers Madrid as the future Ferrari champion. The Brazilian sees in Carlos the ability to succeed and remembers that it is in his hands to demonstrate his talent, just as Leclerc did with Vettel last year.

