Carlos Sainz is seen as a “privileged” by the successes reaped

He hopes he has contributed to the rally’s greater recognition

Carlos Sainz, at 58 years old and with a string of titles throughout his sports career, feels “privileged” for having achieved so many successes and above all for the recognition of the fans. Not surprisingly, he believes he has earned the right to decide when to hang up his helmet.

The fireproof Madrilenian, two-time champion of the world of rallies and proclaimed in January three-time champion of the Dakar, still does not think about withdrawal. In any case, when the time comes, he believes he has earned the right to decide.

“For me it is a pride to give joy to Spanish sport and, in that sense, I have always felt very recognized by the fan. I have always felt privileged to do what I like, when I was 10 or 12 years old I dreamed of running in rallies. I’m a big lucky guy. ”

“I have earned the right to decide when to stop. I have already shown that I am not deceiving anyone, that if I say that I can win it is because I can do it and that you can expect the most from me,” said Carlos Sainz on the Red podcast. Bull ‘Caminos Cruzados’, in which he spoke with Marc Márquez.

Along the same lines, the Spanish rider hopes to have contributed as far as possible to making the discipline of rallies more recognized worldwide.

“I want to think that I have helped the rallies have good professionals, that they are well paid and that our profession is respected. Hopefully the rallies will last a long time and give us those joys,” he added.

On the other hand, Carlos highlights that he runs exclusively to win and gives value to the experience and knowledge acquired over the years.

“I was very impatient and I wanted to win, yes or yes, but with age you read things better and I have learned to have a little more patience, and it has been very good for me.”

“You run exclusively to win, you do not think about losing, and when you do, you try to analyze why and you try to learn. Win or lose you must analyze it, and you should also celebrate and cry for a short time, it is just as bad,” Sainz expressed to conclude.

