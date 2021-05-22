Sainz: "I am very pissed off"

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who will start fourth this Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, the fifth in the Formula One World Cup, declared this Saturday, despite achieving his best grid position on the streets of Monte Carlo, that he is “very pissed off” with that position because I expected more.

Sainz was harmed by the accident -which led to the premature conclusion (18 seconds) of qualifying- of his partner Charles Leclerc, who signed the ‘pole’, but with his mishap forced to abort the last lap of the talented Madrid driver.

“I knew that I had saved two or three tenths in the last lap, but it couldn’t be, he explained to the DAZN television channel. Sainz, who did not regain his joy when he was reminded that fourth place is very close to the podium.

“Yes, but I’m very pissed off, as you can imagine,” Sainz said this Saturday in Monte Carlo.