Do not imagine a 2020 without Formula 1 races due to the coronavirus

Carlos has seen races from 2012 again: “I was impressed with equality”

Carlos Sainz Jr., in addition to staying in shape during confinement to return to the circuits at 100%, has an eye on the drivers market. The Spanish insists that with the coronavirus everything is paralyzed, but he highlights the self-confidence he has and ensures that he can do great things either with a McLaren, with a Mercedes or with a Ferrari.

Sainz has been singled out as a candidate to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2021. The Spaniard, who ends his contract this year with McLaren, has just signed his best season in Formula 1 and that makes him sure that he will do a good job with the car he has. have.

“There is nothing new because Formula 1 is paralyzed, but I I trust my abilities, last year I took a very important step and I am capable of doing very good things in a McLaren, in a Ferrari or in a Mercedes “, Sainz Jr. tells the Spanish press by videoconference in a Red Cross initiative, according to As.

Sainz is also attentive to the evolution of the coronavirus crisis and knows that F1 has already put on the table the option of not celebrating this year. However, he notes that it is still too early to make forecasts and calls for solutions to be found.

“Cancel the entire year? I prefer not to put myself in that position because it would be very bad for F1. Many people and many jobs depend on motorsport, McLaren’s staff is practically in an ERTE and is a short-term solution, but it cannot be in the medium or long term. I don’t know what the solution is, but you have to look for it, “he says.

The Madrilenian, for his part, does not remember having spent so many weeks at home and recounts how boredom is making him train more than he should.

“I think I have never spent more than two weeks in a row at home. It is helping me to experiment with myself because I have never had so much free time. I am trying different diets or workouts and I train three or four hours a day, so you can an idea of ​​what I’m bored with, “he says.

In addition, he also takes the opportunity to see races from previous years and underlines the equality that was in F1 in 2012, which he hopes will be achieved again thanks to the rules of 2022.

“I have seen too many … I have a hard time catching sleep and at night I am seeing races and things from other years. I saw the entire 2012 season on mobile and was impressed with the equality“he stresses.

“Not long ago, F1 was a more equal sport with Maldonado, Pérez, Grosjean, Räikkönen, both McLaren, both Ferrari, both Mercedes winning and fighting for poles. It can be achieved again in the near future“he stresses.

“I have also seen races in 2006, I saw the famous race in Brazil 2008 again, obviously from last year and from the years I have been in F1, but I know those by heart,” says Sainz to finish.

