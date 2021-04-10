Sainz-González and Josemaría-Sánchez meet in the Madrid final

04/10/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Lucia Sainz Y Bea gonzalez will be measured this Sunday against Paula Josemaría Y Ariana sanchez in the women’s final of the Madrid Open, the first of the 24 events of the World Padel Tour, after overcoming, in their respective semifinals, Gemma Triay Y Alejandra Salazar and the Hispanic-Argentine couple formed by Tamara icardo Y Delfina Brea.

Bea gonzalez Y Lucia Sainz sealed their pass to the Madrid final, in their first participation as a couple, after achieving victory against the number 1 duo in the ranking, Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar, whom they defeated by 5-7, 7-6 Y 7-5 in a match of absolute equality that lasted three hours.

The battle between the two Spanish couples was a ode to paddle. The Menorcan and the Madrilenian entered the game better and took the first set by a tight 7-5. In the second round, the Barcelona and Malaga women rebuilt and prevailed in a disputed break.

The final set also had to be resolved in the seventh game. González and Sainz remained very serious to end the resistance of Triay and Salazar and qualify for a dream final in which they will fight for their first title of the season.

In the other semifinal, Paula Josemaría Y Ariana sanchez, couple number 3 in the ranking, imposed their dominance over Argentina Delfina Brea and the Spanish Tamara icardo. Josemaría and Sánchez, who made their debut as a couple in this Madrid event, resolved the first set with a resounding 6-2. In the second set, the Spanish-Argentine duo brought out their combative spirit. They won more gold points and saved a match ball that stretched the match longer than expected.

However, the Cacereña and the Terraconense did not allow the playoff set to be played and beat their rivals 6-4 to certify their ticket to the final.