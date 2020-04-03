Alonso is clear that the new generation would beat him up in ‘simracing’

Carlos has been practicing and assures that the key is to do many hours

In the absence of races, Esports are gaining popularity, but not all pilots are encouraged by the virtual competitions that are organized these days. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso agree that they are light years away from players who have thrown many hours like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, although the McLaren F1 owner assures that it is about looking for the trick.

The agenda has been completely changed in the engine by the coronavirus crisis: virtual races replace physical events. However, the low participation of Formula 1 drivers in them, due to lack of material and skills, is a matter of debate.

Fernando Alonso has acknowledged that although he has received several invitations to participate in simracing events, he has no simulator to join. Carlos Sainz, who does have the SimTechPro SimPro in Spain, acknowledges that he practices, but that he is light years away from pilots such as Max Verstappen or his teammate, Lando Norris, who have dedicated half their lives to video games and the world of the simulators.

“I play Play, but I only have one controller, so I play basketball or FIFA,” says Alonso in a conversation with the Sainz.

“Leave these simulators to entertain themselves,” Carlos Sainz Jr. responds.

“Those beat us up for sure,” says Fernando, who also reached this same conclusion in a conversation a few days ago with IndyCar pilot Tony Kanaan.

“They have many tricks. I give it from time to time and you get used to it, but It is a lot of taking the tricks from each car, knowing the set-ups, how to apply the brake … you and I would end up getting hooked, but it takes a lot of hours, a lot of practice“says Carlos.

Sainz Sr. acknowledges that simulators are not for him either. “I am not of the generation of the simulators”, admits Carlos to settle the issue.

