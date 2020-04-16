He warns that to return to the circuits, they must have all the guarantees

Alonso challenges the Sainz to play a doubles match with Nadal and with him

Carlos Sainz has given some hope in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The Spanish trusts that the arrival of tests in the different countries will gradually bring the situation back to normal. Of course, the McLaren driver has also been cautious and has assured that when returning to racing, you must do so with all the guarantees of safety.

Sainz has been loaded with a great deal of patience to deal with this confinement by coronavirus. The Spaniard already sees the light at the end of the tunnel and hopes that the arrival of tests in the different countries will help to control the situation more and more and to bring that return closer to the normality that we all long for.

“Hopefully it is worth with those famous tests that are finishing reaching Spain and more countries, to see if with a deployment of this the virus ends and little by little, little by little, we return to normality,” said Sainz this Thursday in the joint program of ‘El Partidazo’ by Cope and ‘El Transistor’ by Onda Cero.

The McLaren driver does not lose hope, since it is clear that the situation we are in now cannot last much longer. Thus, he remembers that all this has an end, although he warns that this return to normality must be done with all possible guarantees to avoid a new halt, which would do even more harm to society and the economy.

“Hope is the last thing that is lost and at some point we are going to have to return to normal life. The world cannot stop completely. At some point it will have to end, we will have to leave, we will have to return to normal life, but it would be unwise to return without being sure that nothing will happen“Sainz added.

TENNIS: ALONSO Y NADAL VS. THE SAINZ

Carlos Sainz Sr., Fernando Alonso and Pau Gasol also participated in the program, closing the conversation by citing the following. “I take Rafa and you, Pau and we give them a ride in the cars,” Fernando has proposed to the McLaren driver.

“We will have to play a doubles match with Nadal. Me, with Rafa and opposite you. We have it pending, we have to break the tie,” added Fernando to finish.

