The man from Madrid still doesn’t want to think about his journey at Ferrari

He admits that it has been “rare” to negotiate with Ferrari from home

Carlos Sainz still does not want to think too much about Ferrari, as the Madrid driver faces a final season with McLaren and wants to go through the front door. In addition, if he manages to enter the Maranello door after a great season, he believes it will be a “forceful message”.

The Spaniard, who was confirmed last week as a Scuderia Ferrari driver for the 2021 season, wants to end his journey at McLaren with his head held high, so he is completely focused on this season. Especially after a great year 2019 as a base.

“The base last year is very good, you have to make changes and improve details, but I do not want to make radical changes. With the base I have, I have to gradually refine some details,” said Carlos Sainz in the program Vamos sobre Movistar + wheels, presented by Antonio Lobato, co-director of this section.

“I understand those people who want to see me dressed in red and fighting for podiums and victories as soon as possible, but I want to do things right. Now I have a year that is going to require maximum concentration and if you add the love that I have taken to McLaren, the desire to leave with my homework well done is high. ”

“A very good message would be to leave McLaren doing things well, so I think that is my main objective this year. If I manage to have a very good year, it would be a powerful message,” he added.

As for the negotiations with Ferrari in a situation as complicated as the world population lives due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Sainz says that it has been a bit “rare”, although he is very satisfied that it has come to fruition.

“What has happened in these months is a job that we have all done together. Now I am starting to get to know this sport better and above all I have realized that F1 always has surprises, both bad and good. You have to be prepared to everything, there are things that do not depend on you, but you have to do your best “.

“Signing a contract in the middle of a pandemic is very rare, but I have been able to live it in an intense way. It has been an interesting two months to live from home, in constant calls with manager and cousin – Carlos Oñoro-, but everything has gone quite well, “said Carlos Sainz to conclude.

