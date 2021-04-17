Sainz feels more competitive …

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) had a good first day of practice at the Imola Italian circuit

April 16, 2021 (19:05 CET)

Carlos Sainz set the fourth fastest time on Friday with his Ferrari SF21

In the morning in FP1, Sainz qualified sixth in his Ferrari SF21 by setting a best time of 1’16 ”888, 0.3 seconds behind the best classified, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). In the afternoon in FP2, Sainz improved even more, finishing fourth, just 2 tenths behind Bottas, who set the best time again, after setting a time of 1.25 ”834.

Sainz commented on this as he got out of his car: “It was a good day for the team. We feel more competitive here than in Bahrain, something that also happened last year. It was also an important day for me, as it is the first time I have tested this car away from Bahrain. It’s good to have different sensations in the car, on a different asphalt and with different temperatures. It has been an interesting day.

“I felt good, the car with lower temperatures is better. Today I felt more grip, and I enjoyed it. I have not yet gone to the maximum, because I do not know the limits yet, I have not practiced it yet, but we still have tomorrow to do it. We hope to be closer to the maximum. “