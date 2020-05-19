The Madrid player would be delighted if Alonso returned to Formula 1

He hopes that the Spanish GP can reach a renewal agreement

Carlos Sainz would be delighted to have Fernando Alonso back in Formula 1 and compete again with him on the track. The Madrilenian assures that the Great Circus is “for the best pilots in the world”, among which he includes the Oviedo, although he believes that he will do “what makes him happiest”.

There have been few rumors that have placed Fernando Alonso back in Formula 1 with Renault, the team that provided him with a car to become a two-time champion. The ‘carom’ that has had Carlos Sainz and Ferrari as protagonists has left a free space in Renault, and the Madrid player would be delighted if it were for Fernando.

“Formula 1 is for the best drivers in the world and Fernando is one of them. It is the place for Fernando and I would love to have him to compete with him again. Fernando can afford to decide, he is a guy who with him The baggage he has can afford that luxury. He will do whatever he wants and whenever he wants, whatever makes him happier, “said Sainz in the Movistar + program Let’s Go on Wheels.

On the other hand, he has also had time to comment on the future of the Spanish Grand Prix. Of course, the driver recently signed by Scuderia Ferrari hopes that this step forward in his sports career will serve to bring positions closer to those responsible and that the Spanish event has a good future in Formula 1.

“I do not know what the reasons have been for a breakup, but the Ferrari and Carlos Sainz issue can only help the two sides to reach an agreement because they are interested in both Liberty and the Spanish GP. I want to go back and I want there to be a Spanish GP for many years, “he added.

As for his past, he claims that just a few years ago he was quite naive and optimistic, but Formula 1 has changed that perspective. Furthermore, it never crossed his mind that he had competed for teams like Renault, McLaren or Ferrari in such a short period of time.

“Well, sure I did. When I was 17 or 18 years old, I was a pretty naive and optimistic kid. I always thought I was going to get to Formula 1, I had confidence and I knew that I was fast. What I didn’t know is that I was going to be so difficult and it was going to take so much effort. ”

“If you came to tell me at that time that I was going to spend three years at Toro Rosso, then I would go to a team like Renault, then to a team like McLaren and suddenly after a year at McLaren I was going to sign for Ferrari, It is clear that I would have fallen on my ass, “said Sainz to conclude.

