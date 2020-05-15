In its beginnings, it was only Carlos Sainz “son”, a nickname that, how could it be otherwise, would mark his career. Because being the scion of a weight pilot in Spain like Carlos Sainz (two-time world rally champion and winner of 3 Dakar) opens some doors, but also places you in the magnifying glass continuously. Any parallels between father and son dissipated when Carlos Jr. chose speed over other disciplines that reward endurance. Now, Carlos Sainz, already known without any type of addition, signs at 25 years with the team with the longest standing in the voracious Formula 1. His signing for Ferrari, announced yesterday, from 2021 will join the Cavallino Rampante for two years . It will take at Ferrari the national witness that Fernando Alonso left in 2014.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to race for Ferrari from 2021 and also thinking about my future with this team. I still have an important year with McLaren and I am looking forward to running again this season,” said Sainz in published statements. by Ferrari.

The award for the man from Madrid sounds like a finishing touch to an outstanding progression in the last five years. From entering Formula 1 at Toro Rosso in 2015 to the solidity currently displayed at the controls of his McLaren, Sainz has seen the positive consequences of maturity. His sixth place in the 2019 World Cup, with a podium in the Brazilian race, are his best guarantee. It is not easy with the current configuration to cast a vehicle other than Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in the top six. Sainz did it.

“I think you can imagine how happy I am, and what a special day it is for me. I have not stopped reading on social networks and, obviously, the phone messages, WhatsApp, the number of support messages, the large number of messages in which you show me that you are super happy for me, “says Carlos Sainz, in a video posted on his social network Twitter.

The arrival of Madrid responds to a determined commitment of the team for youth. Sainz will be Leclerc’s companion, 22 years old at present, of which it is said that Ferrari polishes with care to sometime assault the champion’s throne.

The man from Madrid will be the third Spanish driver in the history of Ferrari, after Alfonso Cabeza de Vaca, Marqués de Portago, and Fernando Alonso. They have also dressed in red, as test pilots, Marc Gené and Pedro de la Rosa.

Now Sainz is facing the possibility of following Alonso’s legacy in the Italian team. At Ferrari, the Asturian achieved 11 of his 32 wins on the circuits. The general balance indicates three runners-up. At the age of Sainz, Alonso was already a double world champion, although some parallels are observed in his careers. Like Oviedo, Sainz has also been at Renault and McLaren and arrives at Ferrari in full maturity of his sports career.

