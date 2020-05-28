Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr., a new Ferrari contractor for the 2021 Formula One season, said his goal is to win the World Championship in the category. The pilot also revealed that he is inspired by the Brazilian Ayrton Senna and the German Michael Schumacher.

In addition to Senna, Sainz also stated that he is inspired by Schumacher and Alonso

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The driver, who is the son of two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz, will replace German Sebastain Vettel in the Italian team. The Spaniard debuted in Formula 1 in 2015 with Toro Rosso, and has also worked for Renault and McLaren.

“What I like most about Formula 1 is to defy gravity. When you drive a car that reaches 300 km / h it’s exciting, I think everyone would like to do that, but it takes talent, exercise and courage. My big goal is win the World Cup, “said Sainz in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Sainz also stated in the video that in addition to Senna, he is inspired by three former Ferrari drivers: Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Gilles Villeneuve. In addition, the Spaniard did not leave out his own father.

“My idol and my inspiration has always been my father and my favorite driver has always been Fernando Alonso. I also really like to see the videos of Senna and Villeneuve, they were very good drivers, just like Michael Schumacher. I also respect Lewis Hamilton very much for the what he’s doing, “said Sainz.

The 2020 Formula 1 season has not yet started due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). The current edition of the category is the last for Sainz by the McLaren team.

