The Spanish thinks that the biggest problem will be physical

Believe in the talent of your grill mates and expect zero conflicts

He trusts that he can run all the scheduled races, although he finds it difficult

Carlos Sainz has acknowledged that he does not agree with the theories of the pilots and team leaders that there will be a greater number of accidents when they return to racing. The Spaniard thinks that the biggest problem is going to be from the physical point of view and not from the piloting or psychological aspect.

The current McLaren driver doubts very much that he and his teammates will crash more on his return, simply because of the desire to compete again. Carlos’s opinion contrasts with that of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Christian Horner. The Spanish relies on the talent of his teammates to avoid collisions.

“We have not fought side by side on the track since December 1 and that lack of activity will be revealed when we compete again, but I don’t think there will be any more accidents, we are Formula 1 drivers and we have a lot of talent“Sainz points out to Lobato, co-director of SoyMotor.com, in the Movistar + program Vamos sobre Ruedas.

Of course, Sainz believes that there will be problems with the physique, for the time they have been without races and without getting in the car. He thinks that the races will be a great challenge for his neck and also for his stomach.

“The biggest problem I think that without a doubt is going to be the physical. We haven’t driven in a long time and adjusting to the car is tough. The neck and stomach can suffer a lot, “he warns.

Lastly, Sainz highlights the difficulty drivers will have to face this new schedule proposed by Liberty Media, in order to save as many races as possible. The Spanish hopes to be able to run in all the places marked on the calendar, although he thinks it will be somewhat difficult.

“The first races will be simple, since we have not driven for a long time and it is something we want to do. Of course, at the end of this extremely compressed and extreme calendar that we have, we will end up being destroyed. I hope that the calendar remains the same and that We can do all the races that are scheduled, but it will be difficult“Sainz warns to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.