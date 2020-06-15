The man from Madrid has donated the jumpsuit for the FIA ​​auction

The donation has come with an anecdote under his arm

Carlos Sainz has donated the jumpsuit he wore in the 2010 Dakar – in which he achieved his first ‘Dakarian’ victory with Volkswagen from Lucas Cruz – for the FIA ​​auction that aims to fight the coronavirus.

The auction has started today and donations are still arriving; The last one was that of Carlos Sainz. The two-time world rally champion and three-time Dakar winner has donated the jumpsuit with which he won the world’s toughest rally in 2010.

In addition, the donation has come with a curious anecdote. The FIA ​​has announced it on social networks with a resounding error, since they assured that it was the monkey of the Dakar 2010, in which Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz had been second.

“The auction has started! Look at this donation from Carlos Sainz: the 2010 Dakar jumpsuit, in which he finished second with his co-pilot Lucas Cruz,” noted the FIA ​​tweet.

Carlos Sainz himself has not been slow to respond to the publication, since it is obviously the outfit in which he was victorious for the first time in the Dakar, a very special piece for the man from Madrid.

“Hello friends, could you correct the message please? Lucas and I were first, it was our first victory in the Dakar thanks to Volkswagen and it is the tightest victory in the history of the Dakar. The difference was 2 minutes and 12 seconds It’s a very special racing suit for me! “Sainz said.

The Sainz monkey auction will end in a week, on Monday, June 22, and of course the money raised will go towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A large number of drivers and sports personalities have been involved in this auction. From Jean Todt to pilots in many categories, including Fernando Alonso – he donated monkeys from his time at Ferrari.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard