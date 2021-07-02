Sainz does not panic after difficult Friday for Ferrari

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari obtained disparate results on this Friday day of the 2021 Austrian GP of Formula 1, ninth event of the season. The Spanish rider slipped into the top three in the first session of the weekend, falling just 0.288 behind Max Verstappen.

In the second session, however, the Spaniard saw him eliminate several lap times for jumping the limits of the track and finished 13th, 1,097 from Lewis Hamilton, the fastest on Friday.

After FP2, the Madrilenian reflected and assured that they have found a “different” SF21 compared to a week ago.

“In general, we have found conditions much different than what I expected. Basically we put on track a car practically the same as last week and from the beginning it was different, which shows once again how difficult these current cars are. F1, “he said from the Red Bull Ring.

“Any change in the air, in the track conditions, makes it feel like a completely different car. It was quite an experience, but overall it was a good day looking at the new compounds and the new structure of the prototype tire.”

When asked if he expects to be more like FP1 or more like FP2 heading into Saturday’s qualifying, Sainz made it clear that neither one nor the other.

“I think we should be in a middle position for tomorrow. There is no panic with the second session, but there is also no excessive emotion with the result of FP1. We just tried different things and didn’t look too much at the times because we wanted to complete our program and our tests with the new C5s and the new case. We will see tomorrow where we really are “, made it clear Ferrari.

“I think in qualifying, due to the amount of time in which you go hard here, although we go very well in the curves, which is our strong point … for simple statistics, by doing 80% of the lap at full speed, always we are going to be a little behind. Later in the race, where you suffer much more from the lack of grip on the tires and others, let’s hope that our car comes to life and we can continue looking forward, “concluded a Sainz who is seventh in the World Championship , eight points behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc, sixth and this Friday he finished 16th in FP2.

