Carlos cheers on his team, Real Madrid, before Sunday’s game

The Spanish is happy that little by little all sports are resumed

Carlos Sainz enthusiastically shares the return of soccer. The Formula 1 driver, a staunch follower of Real Madrid, is happy that the games have returned because that is a sign that the world is gradually returning to normal after the long halt by covid-19.

The League returned yesterday, with the first game on a calendar that had to be redone by covid-19. The Spanish First Division of Soccer returned yesterday with the first match, an encounter in which Sevilla defeated Betis and which has brought joy to all sports fans. Also for Carlos Sainz, who is looking forward to the game this Sunday that will face his beloved Real Madrid against Eibar.

The Formula 1 driver celebrates the return of football because he knows that this means that little by little, after the long halt by the covid-19, things return to normal.

“Football is back, things are back to normal, hala Madrid!” Carlos Sainz shared today on his social networks.

Carlos is sure to make a brief break from his sports training to turn on the television on Sunday and support his team. An activity that will help you disconnect from the great physical work you are doing these days to be 100% at the beginning of the season, in less than a month.

To that end, Sainz will test a Carlin Formula 3, just as Lando Norris has done, to regain sensations before returning to his McLaren at the Red Bull Ring.

The return of sports, as Carlos well points out, is good news since, despite the fact that the virus has not disappeared, it means that economic activity is resumed, although with the highest security measures.

