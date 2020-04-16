The Spanish pilot has been with his family in Madrid since the state of alarm began

It has a gym to train and not lose physical tone during confinement

Carlos Sainz misses Formula 1 so much that he admits he longs for airports and planes. “It’s addictive, and when they take it away, you just stand there,” she says. Confined to the Madrid family home, the McLaren rider remains fit to be ready to return to competition. In fact, it ensures that it goes beyond the training program of its preparer, all without neglecting Netflix or reading.

Sainz resides in the UK to be close to the Woking factory, where he spends long hours with engineers to fine-tune the details of his car and work on a personal relationship with his surroundings. But after the cancellation of the Australian GP, ​​he chose to return to Spain to be with his family during the state of alarm. Since then, he has equipped himself with a simulator to unleash simracing and has taken advantage of his private gym to take maximum care of his physical preparation.

“I usually spend a lot of time away from home, so these days I have taken advantage of being with my family. Under normal conditions, I couldn’t do it, but finally I was able to spend a few days with my mother and my sisters,” explains the man from Madrid. in an interview with the Spanish press, including SoyMotor.com. “This has also made me more supportive, more aware that you have to help in hard times.”

Formula 1 does not yet have a return date, although Sainz is committed to a compact schedule of between 8 and 14 races. He understands that sport is secondary at a time as exceptional as today, but admits that it seems strange to spend so much time away from competition.

“I miss those tense moments of qualifying and the race, that adrenaline that starts in the stomach and runs through your whole body. Other than that, it seems like a lie, but now what I miss the most is traveling. Go to countries and races, to have that freedom to move around the world as you like and compete at the highest level. Formula 1 is practically addictive and when they take it away from you so suddenly you are a bit out of place

Just because there are no running engines does not mean you neglect your training. On the contrary.

“I talk to Rupert every morning to keep track of how I am and to review the training plan for the week. It’s funny, because in my case the best way to work the psychological part these days is to practice sports. There is no nothing that clears my head more than doing a good session. I’m following Rupert’s exercise table, but I even do more than he asks and that helps me feel good mentally and be more optimistic. ”

If the gym allows you to exercise relatively normally, for a few weeks you have also received a SimTechPro simulator for driving. Spanish understands ‘simracing’ as an evasion for the mind, in the sense that it allows you to channel your competitiveness in a moment of abstinence.

“Right now I use it more as a diversion than as a training. It helps me to keep the spark competitive. I get very excited about simracing when the Gran Turismo pros like Coque or Manu put me a couple of tenths. I love it because I It keeps me alert and entertains me a lot in these days of confinement. ”

And when you are not training? Netflix and literature. He likes the Formula 1 documentary, although he points out that some rivalries have been exaggerated a little for entertainment. The next movie on his list is ‘Fangio’. Outside the engine, he likes the suspense.

“I don’t know what crime solving will have, but I like the suspense. I like the psychology and analysis behind the crimes, the process of discovering the criminal and why, seeing what he has done and what he has stopped do … I like the psychological aspect. Maybe that’s what attracts me the most from the suspense. Any more recommendations? No … The next thing on my list is the documentary of the great ‘Fangio’ on Netflix. ”

“Right now I am reading one called ‘Terra Alta’, which is from Javier Cercas and the Planeta Prize 2019. The last one I have read is that of Bill Walsh, who is the coach of the San Francisco 49ers. I think he was a pioneer by creating a new training model and leadership philosophy that I am starting to follow. I have recommended it to several people, also team leaders, who agree with me that it is an incredible example. My favorite autobiographies are those of Nadal and Agassi. ”

