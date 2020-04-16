Compacting the calendar and running behind closed doors, a lesser evil for Sainz

He admits that they are not the ideal scenario, but the priority is to save the season

It does not rule out that the sport celebrates more than one Grand Prize on the same circuit

Carlos Sainz believes that the 2020 World Cup will adopt a compact schedule “closer to 8 or 14 races” than the original 22, in case the coronavirus health crisis opens a window of opportunity that saves the season. Confined to his Madrid home, the McLaren driver assumes that the Grand Prix will most likely be held behind closed doors to minimize the risk of contagion and does not rule out repeated circuits.

Just a month ago, Sainz was in Melbourne ready to start his sixth season in the premier class. But a Covid-19 positive in the McLaren team ran the team’s withdrawal, ultimately fueling an internal paddock debate that ended the test’s cancellation. Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain, the Netherlands, Monaco, Azerbaijan and Canada have since fallen.

Sainz is receptive to the possibility of innovating with the Grand Prix format if that prevents it from being a blank year for sports. Closed-door events? A necessity, in the current context. Do away with Fridays to concentrate the action in two days? Chain three competition weekends in a row? These are some of the options on the table from Liberty Media, which is now working to articulate an alternative calendar to make the World Cup a reality.

“Right now many possibilities are considered“He said in an interview with the Spanish press, also with SoyMotor.com.” It has already been announced that some Grand Prix are 100% canceled, like Monaco, for example. Urban circuits are the most difficult due to all the mess they entail and the poor adaptability of the environment. ”

“Personally I think we are talking about a season closer to 10 races, between 8 and 14 I would say, than at 20. Seeing how the situation is and if you start to do the math, there is not much room. It is going to be much shorter than the original schedule put in, perhaps with repeated races on some circuits, probably behind closed doors and maybe running two days instead of three. A championship very different from what we have seen in the history of Formula 1 so far. ”

“I think that a Formula 1 without an audience does not benefit anyone, because the fans are an essential part of this sport. Running behind closed doors is not ideal, but at least people will be able to entertain themselves by watching the races on television and some Income. Inside the bad, it doesn’t seem like a bad solution. After what we are experiencing, I think that many people this year will prefer not to gather in huge stands anyway. Right now nobody is reinforced from this situation. ”

Sainz makes it clear that alternative formats are by no means an “ideal” solution, but he stresses that they are the lesser evil in the context of exceptional humankind is experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We certainly have to find solutions to adapt to the situation. There are many ideas that seem good to me as long as the essence of the races is not lost. Doing two-day Grand Prix in some races is fine. It is difficult to find a balance. Triple back-to-backs are very hard on mechanics, engineers and other people in the paddock. You have to leave some weekend free to give a break, even on such a tight schedule. Everyone is looking forward to competing and traveling Although the schedule is demanding, there is plenty of motivation to stick to it. ”

If the season is disputed, Formula 1 must ensure the safety of its workers. Carlos explains that he is willing to travel to compete and understands that a protocol will be agreed in due course to ensure that no one is put at risk.

“I think that Formula 1 and the teams are going to have to manage very carefully how the personnel move. They cannot move us from one place to another without more than reasonable minimums that guarantee the safety and well-being of all, both of the that we travel with Formula 1 as people living in the countries we visit. I want to return to normality as soon as possible, but not at any price. These days we pilots are in contact with the FIA ​​and the FOM mainly through the GPDA. Nothing has been decided yet, but different ideas are being considered for when the races resume. ”

Sainz thinks it is “too early” to think of a super season like WEC, linking 2019 and 2020 and bringing them together in a single classification.

“You have to try to make the 2020 season the best it can be. If you finally have to move on to a super season, that is a decision that the competent authorities will take. I don’t like that idea anyway.”

“I would rather put myself in the event that there are going to be fewer races than going to the stage of having to cancel everything. Suspending the season would be a hard blow and difficult to accept. If the situation is not controlled, it would be totally understandable, but it could have very negative consequences for the sport and everything around it. They would put many jobs at risk and that is never good. ”

