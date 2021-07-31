Sainz believes the heat affected Ferrari on Friday in Hungary

The Ferrari They seemed to adapt well to the Hungaroring circuit in the first free practice session on Friday, but finished outside the top 10 in the second.

The heat (more than 60ºC was registered on the asphalt) punished the Italian team more than some of their rivals, although Carlos Sainz he was concerned at the lack of response to the lost distance.

The Spaniard did not notice that the car was worse in the afternoon, but they had to see how others progressed further.

“It was a bit strange,” the Spaniard told the media. “I guess in FP1 we were happy with how everything went. And then in FP2, it was a bit strange, because the car didn’t feel worse or didn’t feel particularly bad. It’s just that the others managed to improve.”

At Ferrari they are eager for the rainfall to be confirmed or at least to lower the thermometers on Saturday. “As always when there is a bit more heat, we went a bit backwards. So there is something to analyze and study, but hopefully for tomorrow there seems to be a risk of rain and clouds. So all of a sudden everything can go back to change”.

When asked if he expected the track to be conducive to a good result from the CavallinoSainz clarified that vision: “No, unfortunately before coming here we already knew that our car had some weak point and that in some certain corners of this circuit it was not going to be especially good. We were able to check it today.”

“In Monaco, we were never going to be 11th or 10th in a free practice session. Today, sadly, as soon as something went in the wrong direction, we came out of the top ten. That shows that we are much more vulnerable on these types of tracks, that this circuit is not a Monaco. “

Sainz pointed out the equality of the middle area of ​​the grid, where it seems that his team will be after having challenged Mercedes and Red Bull in Silverstone: “We hope we can pick up the pace a bit and at least try to be on top of the midfield. It’s not easy, because the Alpine seems very fast. The McLaren seems fast. The Aston Martin was also very fast. It looks like a Very mixed middle zone and it should be a very interesting battle to get into Q3. “

Asked if it confirms that the rain or the drop in temperatures would help them, Sainz concluded: “I think I like it, firstly, and secondly, it should help. It should help everyone, because the temperatures with which we shoot Today they make Formula 1 cars and their tires very, very at the limit. But hopefully it will help us a little more. “

