Sainz believes that Ferrari can fight for important points

Carlos Sainz Y Ferrari They were several steps behind what was expected on Friday of the 2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP. The Spaniard could not enter the top 10 in any of the sessions and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, only did so in FP1.

However, Sainz explained what Ferrari focused on during the two free practice sessions at the circuit of the Red Bull Ring, and it was nothing other than the problems with the front tires that weighed down in France last weekend.

“We tried to investigate the issues a bit and we were experimenting a lot with some setups this morning and looking for directions. For now, the analyzes are being carried out from the inside out, but you can be sure that we are definitely trying to find out what happens to the front tires, “said Sainz this Friday in the Red Bull Ring paddock.

“Our problem is so obvious that it is very easy to see in our tires depending on which circuit we go to. It is a positive thing, but it is also a negative because we have a weakness there and we are trying to address it.”

The Ferrari from Madrid was 11th in FP1, 0.720 seconds behind the fastest, Max Verstappen, and just one thousandth behind Leclerc. On the other hand, in FP2 the tables were turned and Sainz finished 11th, 0.735 behind Verstappen and 0.123 seconds ahead of the Monegasque.

“It was a tough day, especially since you lose focus a bit in 100% performance-focused runs and pay more attention to understanding the car. In addition, the setup you use is not optimized for the classification, you are trying to focus on solving the problem we have … but I hope that for the classification we will have everything where we want to be and get some answers “, he added, after being overcome by Alpine, Aston Martin, McLaren and even an Alfa Romeo.

“We are approaching this as a kind of test because we will be riding for six days on this circuit in two weeks. It gives us the option to review and compare a lot of data. In addition, we will have next week to analyze everything. But even so we want to get the most out of each weekend, we are fighting for position in the championship, but we already said that this is a problem in the medium-long term and it will not be solved from one race to the next. “

When asked about his expectations for the eighth race of the season, Sainz made it clear that it will depend on how the tires perform.

“The pace in long runs is not bad, when the tire is good. We are not out of the equation. It is when blisters or the degradation of the front ends is too high that we start to suffer. Today it seems under control, but we had the same Friday at Paul Ricard, we smiled, and then what happened happened. We have to be very careful, “he concluded.

