New gesture of solidarity for the Spanish pilot, which he contributes to fight the coronavirus

Our Antonio Lobato also joins the loan of a Michelin F1 tire

The ACB Basketball League has organized a charity campaign to fight the terrible effects caused by the coronavirus crisis. Under the name of ‘The best assistance’, it seeks to raise funds for the Red Cross initiative ‘Our best victory’ through the auction of different products from Spanish athletes. Carlos Sainz joins and gives up the suit he wore in his last race with Renault in Formula 1.

The Spanish pilots are at the foot of the canyon with continuous gestures of collaboration to end the coronavirus crisis as soon as possible and return to racing soon. In addition to the Sainz family donation to the ‘Our best victory’ initiative, from the Spanish Red Cross, sponsored by Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol, Carlos has wanted to turn even more with the participation in a charity auction.

It is an idea promoted by the ACB Basketball League, which seeks to raise funds for the fight against the Red Cross coronavirus through the auction of different products from Spanish athletes.

Sainz has collaborated with the loan of one of his suits, but not just any, but the one he used in his last Formula 1 race with Renault, in which he finished in sixth position! A garment to which he has great affection, which he used in Abu Dhabi two years ago, and which can now be owned by any fan.

Auction is now open and you can bid here!

The bidding period will remain open until this Sunday, April 12, at 20:45 CEST. At the moment the Sainz jumpsuit already accumulates 113 offers and reaches 4,600 euros. In addition to the Sainz jumpsuit, you can bid on Rafa Nadal, Laia Palau, Sergio Rodríguez or Marcos Llorente shirts.

The glove of Bruno Hortelano, a ball signed by Felipe Reyes and Alberto Herreros, another signed by all the 2008 players of the Spanish team, one of Rickey Brown’s trophies, the Pau Gasol Eurobasket 2017 shoes, the Ona Carbonell swimsuit … In addition, our co-director Antonio Lobato has also joined with the donation of a Michelin F1 tire from the 2005 season.

Discover here the 92 solidarity products of the auction!

People who wish to collaborate with a direct donation can do so by bank transfer to the following account:

ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225 –Banco Santander–.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.