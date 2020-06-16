The Spanish emphasizes that it is “a pride” to be part of the list of winners

It makes participants of the award to all the fans who have supported it

Carlos Sainz has highlighted the pride that for him that the Princess of Asturias Foundation has decided to award him one of its prestigious awards.

This time yes. The Jury of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 2020 has highlighted Carlos Sainz. The Spanish has insisted on the illusion that makes it part of the list of winners of this prestigious award and appreciates that it has been thought of for this badge.

“It is for me an enormous pride and satisfaction receive the Princess of Asturias Award and thus become part of this excellent list of winners, “said Sainz.

Carlos Sainz admits that he was very excited to receive this award, that he appreciates his work and his many achievements in the world of sports and assures that he wants to celebrate it with all those fans who have supported him during his three decades in the motorsport elite and share it with they.

“I want to thank the Foundation and all the members of the Jury, who have thought of me and considered it appropriate to award me this award, which I’m so excited. I take this opportunity to also congratulate the rest of this year’s winners in the different categories, “he added.

“I do not want to miss the opportunity to thank all the fans who have supported me throughout all these years of this long career; I also participate in this award. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart and … for you!”, Sainz has expressed to finish.

The Jury highlighted Sainz, who competed with 16 candidates from ten different nationalities, among whom was another athlete from the world of motorsport, Marc Márquez. From the Foundation they reward their talent, tenacity and will, essential ingredients in a long and successful race that today, two world rallies and three Dakar later, is recognized.

