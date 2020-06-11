The man from Madrid assures that the last edition was extraordinary

Nani Roma says it was very similar to those in Africa

The Dakar Rally today presented its route for the 2021 edition with a single leading country, Saudi Arabia, and Carlos Sainz recalled that the last edition was extraordinary, with difficult stages and many surprises.

The Madrid rider obtained his third Dakar in January from Lucas Cruz and X-Raid, in a first contact with the desert of Saudi Arabia in which Fernando Alonso also tried his luck – with Marc Coma as co-pilot.

The two-time world rally champion highlighted the difficulty of the first edition held in Saudi Arabia, as he had “real Dakar stages” – almost all the riders agreed that there were areas similar to those of yesteryear in Africa.

“Last year was an extraordinary year, a new continent with real Dakar stages; especially the first week I loved it. Difficult stages, stages with sand, with mixed situations and above all, many surprises,” said Sainz.

On this occasion, despite the fact that the toughest rally in the world repeats location –or repeats country, better said–, David Castera assures that from the first to the last kilometer it will be new with respect to the test held in January of the same year.

On the other hand, another Dakar multi-champion like Nani Roma – both on motorcycles and in cars – is also delighted with the Saudi terrain. “It reminded me a lot of the old Dakar in Africa, but with much more space,” said the Catalan.

Along the same lines, Sara García and Javier Vega – who finished the Dakar 2020 without assistance, in the Original by Motul category – have had good words for Saudi Arabia in every way.

“There was a lot of expectation about this new country and also about this new society that is very different from ours, especially for women. I think we have all felt very comfortable and we have been pleasantly surprised by the country with an incredible reception,” Sara García affirmed.

“A tremendous variability of routes: stones, roads, dunes …”, Javier Vega said to conclude.

