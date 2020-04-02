The Spaniard drops that he will return to run the toughest rally in the world in 2021

Remember with a smile the editions in South America, especially for the fans

Carlos Sainz has dropped that he will return to the Dakar next year, although at the moment he has no closed program. The Madrilenian assures that he would like to defend the ‘crown’ achieved in Saudi Arabia and even reveals that the members of Mini work hard to iron out some rough edges of the buggy.

The two-time champion of the world of rallies is insatiable. He won the Dakar for the third time this year on ‘unknown terrain’ … and as he crossed the finish line of the last stage he already had in mind a list with details to improve on the vehicle. He did not want to confirm anything, but the path to the Dakar 2021 seems a little clearer.

“Next year, with the one that is falling … man, I would like to defend this year’s victory and I think that, after the rally, there was a list of little things that you can try to improve on the Mini and the team he immediately started working on it. But right now there is only uncertainty, we have to wait, “said Carlos Sainz in relation to the next edition of the Dakar.

On the other hand, Carlos has remembered the editions in South America with a smile, especially for the fans. The Spaniard has recounted how people crowded into kilometer lines to watch their idols’ cars go by. He has also detailed that there was more diversity of surfaces, especially when the itinerary passed through different countries – the last South American edition was exclusively in Peru.

“In South America there was more diversity of terrain, there were very good rallies in South America when we made Chile, Argentina and other countries. The fans are tremendous, you would have been amazed – talking to Fernando Alonso – because there were still about 30 kilometers of people on the sides of the highway before arriving at the bivouac “, Carlos Sainz said to conclude.

.