McLaren drivers were yesterday at a British circuit

The Dan Holland Racing team was in charge of managing the karts

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris had fun yesterday at the controls of two Dan Holland Racing team karts to prepare for the return of Formula 1, which will take place in Austria on the first weekend of July.

It should be remembered that McLaren, unlike other teams, will not carry out any tests with the Formula 1 car as ‘deoxidization’ of its drivers, so they have decided to try other alternative routes.

Lando Norris already climbed into a Formula 3 of the Carlin team last week as a contact with the competition, a strategy that Carlos Sainz himself will trace in the coming days – predictably at Silverstone.

On this occasion, the McLaren drivers returned to their origins yesterday, to go karting – led by the Dan Holland Racing team – to continue with the process of re-adaptation to circuits and racing vehicles.

The chosen venue was the Whilton Mill Go Karting, a circuit just outside Daventry, UK. There they enjoyed a productive test day in which the weather respected the activity on the track.

It is not the first time that the Madrid rider climbed into a kart after the confinement forced by the coronavirus, given that before setting course for Great Britain, he drove on the Valencian track of Chiva.

Other Formula 1 drivers have also used karting as a preparation measure for the start of the season. George Russell tried his luck last week and Charles Leclerc did the same in Italy this week.

For their part, some teams have preferred to go straight to the point. Mercedes organized a test with a 2018 car, something to which Ferrari and Renault will join. Racing Point and AlphaTauri will spend their ‘filming days’ on this year’s hot rod.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard