The category runs in Brazil on the weekend in which it should compete in Zandvoort

The race is this Sunday, May 3, at 19:00 CEST

Formula 1 celebrates this weekend the virtual Brazilian GP, ​​the fourth of its virtual championship. Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be in charge of representing the Great Circus in a new event that, a priori, will not have the presence of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

The pilots will race on the Interlagos, after one open voting to fans for them to decide which track they would like them to run on on the weekend they were scheduled to physically race in Zandvoort.

Since Zandvoort is not among the circuits of the official F1 2019 video game, the category decided that it was the fans who decided the setting for the fourth virtual date. With Brazil, the Circuit of the Americas, Mexico and Suzuka as options, Interlagos was the winner.

Charles Leclerc will be once again the rival to beat at Interlagos this Sunday. The Monegasque has been the winner of the last two virtual races and will look for the treble in a circuit that did not go very well last year. His four gridmates and rivals, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alex AlbonThey will seek to dethrone him in a new appointment of the exciting virtual Formula 1 championship.

The big surprise is the absence of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris In the list of drivers that Formula 1 has published today. On the other hand, the event will have three new names, from the world of soccer and cricket. Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is joined by British cricketers Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes.

SCHEDULES AND HOW TO FOLLOW IT

The event is celebrated this Sunday and it will start at 19:00 CEST. Fans can follow the test from the official website of Formula 1, the category’s YouTube channel and also from the Twitch, Weibo and Facebook platforms. The event will have a brief classification that will determine the order of the starting grid for a race that will have a total of 28 laps.

