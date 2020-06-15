Today he has done pit-stop practices at the McLaren factory

Last week he trained in karts and will soon be on an F3

Carlos Sainz has been forced, like all Formula 1 teams and pilots, to carry out a kind of ‘makeshift preseason’ due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to reach the Austrian GP in the best possible way.

It should be remembered that the premier category of motorsports will return to action the first weekend of July at the Red Bull Ring, which translates into more than four months of waiting since the pre-season tests were concluded.

All the pilots have tried to carry out some typical preseason procedures in confinement, especially in the physical field. Now Carlos Sainz is already in Woking focused on the procedures related to the car.

During the day today he was at the McLaren factory to practice pit stops, a fundamental procedure for mechanics and, to a lesser extent, for pilots. Of course, with a mask and all relevant safety measures.

But it’s not the only thing he’s done lately related to competition. Last week he had a kart training with Lando Norris on a British circuit, the Whilton Mill Go Karting, by the team Dan Holland Racing.

In addition, since McLaren will not organize any tests with a Formula 1 car before returning to the tracks, the Spanish pilot will take command of an F3 of the Carlin team, as Lando Norris previously did.

Other Formula 1 drivers have also used karting as a preparation measure for the start of the season, such as George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

For their part, some teams have preferred to go straight to the point. Mercedes organized a test with a 2018 car, to which Ferrari and Renault will join. Racing Point and AlphaTauri will spend their ‘filming days’ on this year’s hot rod.

