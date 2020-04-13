Freedom, is largely what the word sandbox suggests in regards to this world that we like so much. A playground where you can do what you want, of course, based on rules, otherwise it would not be entirely fun. It would be difficult not to mention the Grand Theft Auto series when it comes to talking about something like Saints Row IV, since the Rockstar game has made such an impression on the public that with saying that a title is a kind of “GTA”, things are very clear. However, and as we already saw in the analysis of Saints Row: The Third, there is still room to be original and have your own proposal in a genre that could be easily identified in advance: steal cars, hit shots, traffic …

You are before him review of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for Nintendo Switch and, despite the possibility on the part of its creators to develop something “continuista”, using the formula of the first chapters, what we have found is something largely “very different”, but in turn “very similar ». Contradictory? Keep reading and we will make sense of these words.

Warning: This video game is classified as PEGI 18, so minors should not be reading this review. The most sensitive people could be affected by some too explicit scenes.

Welcome… back to Steelport?

The history of Saints Row IV is located several years after the events of the third installment, beginning as it could not be otherwise: you have achieved be president of the United States of America. Not because of your fame as the leader of the Saints, although we do not doubt that this could help, but because you practically saved the country, an event that takes place during the first stages of the video game, years after arriving at the White House. Holding this position, complicated decisions will arise, such as choosing whether to “eradicate hunger” or “cure cancer.” Wait … really? This has just started, and the game is already “staying with you.”

References to movies, they will not be missing. Some a bit hackneyed, but they always know how to get a smile.

The story behind Saints Row IV could be summed up as one of the greatest nonsense you can imagine. But you know what?. Understand that in the best way. For starters, and despite the fact that the new headquarters of the Saints is located with its leader, in Washington, the video game takes place, again, in the city of Steelport. And you will wonder … how did you end up there? It is something that we would not like to reveal, as it is part of the grace of the game. However there is no other to comment that you are “caught” between a spaceship located in the real world, and a simulation of the same Steelport that we played in Saints Row: The Third, in true Matrix style, with all that this statement entails. And all because of the “typical” alien invasion, in this case led by the tyrant Zinyak.

The characters we met in previous installments continue to appear, sometimes having to face their greatest fears in the simulation, something that gives rise to situations that are certainly enough to live them. And is that Saints Row IV is fsummer of references and ridicule to classics of science fiction cinema and the world of video games, a non-stop stealing laugh in the face of some of the most unexpected situations, but you still realize the joke (if you know the reference) at first glance. The argument, among so many “coñas”, follows a linear development, much more typical than we would like; It is the horny situations that arise in between that makes you enjoy non-stop one of the craziest stories you can imagine.

We just started … and are you asking me these questions already?

The years are good for him, but …

Saints Row IV was released almost a couple of years after the third installment, in August 2013 to be exact. Although it reuses the city in which the events of The Third took place, there is an evolution in terms of the graphics engine in terms of the city itself, the physical ones, even its inhabitants. Or in a nutshell, everything looks better and wins spectacularlyEven the sensation of driving, or the flight of some vehicles, is more polished and gives a feeling of “realism”, within what it is to fly with a spaceship at full speed crossing a city, for example.

The gloomy virtual Steelport is not finished enjoying.

The thing that graphs evolution between chapters throws down the most is precisely the general approach of the story, which places us in a virtual world within a simulation. Outdoor environments, usually darkAlthough they look better than in the previous chapter, they do not rival “realism.” And it is that when you enter an open world video game located in a realistic city, precisely what you want is to feel that reality. In addition to that, our protagonist now It has superpowers that would fit better in an environment where virtuality wasn’t so obvious. It is in the missions where you lose those skills, where the virtual world is not so evident, where you appreciate the evolution since the previous installment, because running at full speed, or jumping between buildings, you also do not have time to stop to contemplate details.

And yet, while the realistic elements lose strength because of that virtual world, on the other hand superpowers are cool but lack the spectacularity they deserve. You give punches that can destroy cars, jumps of hundreds of meters, you can launch different types of lightning, even levitate anything with telekinesis … but the force of all these incredible actions cannot be transferred to the player, beyond the initial moments in the ones that unlock these abilities. This we would partly attribute to the sound effects that sometimes they do not go as far as we would like.

After defeating them, we can assimilate the powers of some enemies.

Needless to say, we have not seen any problems with this Nintendo Switch version. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected moves very well on television, We have not seen any drop in frames that could be worth mentioning in an analysis. (seriously: NO), and in portable mode, despite looking lower resolution given the machine’s own screen (which cannot offer more than 720p), it is enjoyed as much or more than on TV, since we have the trick that always accompany the Nintendo console. If anything, a larger font size for dialogs would have been appreciated, especially for users of the Lite model.

As for the sound, we have again great musical assortment for all kinds of tastes, including famous songs chosen for certain moments with great success. Examples of this are I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing by Aerosmith, which will sound in a very “Armaggedon” scene, or What Is Love by Haddaway, among other classics that you will appreciate listening to. It happens that, thanks to your superpowers, in this title most of the time you do not have to mount a vehicle to make trips. So how do you tune into the radio? This has been fixed allowing you to listen to music at all timeseven with the possibility of create your own song list among all the ones you will find in the multiple stations.

The excess of freedom got out of hand

Now comes when we have mixed feelings. For starters, and personally, I love to control a character with superpowers, I think they marry very well with an open world game. One of my favorite titles, and one that comes to mind when I talk about this approach, is The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction by Nintendo GameCube, for the incredible freedom and madness unleashed that embodies this hero, in such a way that even With the current days, and the graphic evolution of all these years (the one of the Marvel superhero is 2005), for me it is still spectacular to control it. A complete joy. To say that I don’t feel the same way with Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

The feeling of freedom is very good, but it is something that destroys the rhythm of the game when it comes to moving around the city. In general, you no longer have to follow paths, you can go in a straight line jumping to your target.

At first, controlling the leader of the Saits is spectacular, as you go forward, you are gaining in powers and abilities, some very cool. What happens is that, on the one hand, there is the strange feeling that you are moving through the same city as the third installment, you can take any car or move on foot … but none of that is necessary, at least during the The bulk of the video game, as there are missions in which you lose your powers, something that is sometimes even appreciated. In those moments, the gameplay becomes more classic, and you can still unleash chaos with the crazy weapons and situations posed by its creators, taking more control of what happens. There we have been able to see an evolution even in the artificial intelligence of the enemies, you can stop to contemplate how things have changed since the previous installment. In fact, you will delight in controlling weapons, as motion targeting is seamlessly integrated, and there are some situations where they put you at the controls of authentic virguerías that make you enjoy like few games.

Here the classic “Causes Chaos”. By the way, what is not so classic, is that the health system of our character has changed to try to compensate for the gameplay with our superpowers. We will not recover life with just resting under cover, but we will have to collect the corresponding item for it.

What happens is that then you are back to the part where you have the superpowers and sometimes it can get maddeningWell, it doesn’t help you much anymore to know where the shots come from to neutralize an enemy (sometimes they come from literally all directions). The change of pace, from one mode to another, gives the feeling that it completely breaks the careful gameplay of the previous installment; we are analyzing this game as something individual, without its legacy being a burden in any way, but it is inevitable to stop to think that superpowers have broken the dynamics of something that is still there, and it worked very well.

Variety of house brand situations. Text adventures, robot fights, piloting spaceships, fighting coliseums with powers … it is impossible not to be surprised! It even has a local cooperative campaign mode (with two consoles) and online, although with the latter it is difficult to find players.

However, it must be recognized that there are parts in which it is quite a joy, both on the superhero side, and on the “more realistic” side. His macarilla humor spins VERY fine, with situations full of references of those that you like to show to everyone. It is undoubtedly what encourages us to keep moving forward, to see what crazy situations will put you in the next chapter or mission, and in fact, we have content for a while. The subtitle of “Re-Elected” has been chosen to refer to all the extras it includes, no more and no less than 25 DLC contents come standardincluding the Dubstep Gun (Remix) pack, the Presidential set, the Commander-In-Chief pack, and the two episodic story expansions “Enter The Dominatrix” and “How the Saints save Christmas”. On this occasion it cannot be said that it includes absolutely everything that came out of its day, because “Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell” is left out, included in other versions of the “Re-Elected” pack for other systems. Of course, it is a shame, but on the other hand, content is well served.

Broken – Chaotic – Decajonante

We do not like to make comparisons, because we try to analyze each video game as something independent, evaluating even new deliveries based on what they contribute by themselves. What happens is that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Takes Too Much Of The Third Delivery, recycles it and on the one hand improves, and that is why we can not do anything other than mention that we gave Saints Row: The Third 90% in NextN, for many reasons, a score that does not reach this fourth installment. Maintaining many elements, and (again we insist) improving them, on the other hand the new mechanics of super powers make us feel that their careful gameplay has been “broken”. It has evolved into something different, which is not bad, but the result is sometimes too chaotic to become a better variable, or alternative, than what we already knew. The somber tone of the Steelport simulation finishes off “the grace” the realism that we would ask of a sandbox, with waters that simulate being data and a virtual sky that never shines on a sunny day, or a showy rainy night, except in moments. determined.

The rescued character editor from Saints Row: The Third continues to allow you to create… almost everything.

The other side of the coin, one of the factors that makes us want to play more, AND MORE! we find it on the humorous side, in the “wanting to know what is beyond.” The variety of situations that it raises, each one more crazy, each one great, is a great asset in their favor. Piloting an almighty robot, or suddenly seeing yourself immersed in a text adventure … and we don’t want to mention one more genius, as it is part of what makes us recommend giving Saints Row IV a chance, until the end: Re- Elected, a video game “a little broken” in general approach that can sometimes end your patience, but a huge and varied cast of incredible situations and references, worth living.

We have analyzed version 1.1.0 of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected thanks to a download code provided by Koch Media

The superpowers got out of hand

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is crazy, fun, insanely varied, but also a major take on the previous chapter in the series, with a predominantly dark graphic appearance that doesn’t let it show off, and superpowers, which we won’t deny are cool. , but that sometimes break a gameplay that was well built. He administers a non-stop dose of humor and situations to each stranger, who manages to surprise and bring smiles thanks to his countless references to cinema and video games. However, it gives us the feeling of having stepped back on the bulk of its gameplay. In short: it is a good video game, full of situations that we recommend living, but it is poorly balanced.

PROS

Superpowers!

A whole variety of situations and gameplay that do not leave you indifferent

Packed with references and a sense of humor that spins fine

CONS

A recycled dark Steelport, which does not disguise being virtual and demolishes the feeling of immersion in this type of video game

Driving the variety of vehicles loses meaning because of superpowers

Some battles against armies of enemies are so chaotic that they can even tire

