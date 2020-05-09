The New Orleans Saints have dispensed with right guard Larry Warford, selected three times for the Pro Bowl but whose continuity as a starter was in doubt after recruiting inside lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft.

Warford, whose discharge was announced Friday by general manager Mickey Loomis, has started in all 44 games he has played for New Orleans since signing a $ 34 million four-season contract in 2017.

The 6-foot-3-inch (1.90 meter) tall player weighing nearly 158 kilograms (317 pounds) was also called up to the Pro Bowl for the third straight season in 2019, when he started in 15 games.

However, Ruiz’s recruitment in the 24th overall turn of the draft was one of several events in the past year that made Warford expendable on the team. .

In 2019, the Saints used their first turn in the second round to pick center Erik McCoy of Texas A&M University.

Then. In March, the Saints awarded left guard Andrus Peat a five-year contract extension for $ 57.5 million.

And two weeks ago, when the Saints recruited Ruiz, coach Sean Payton commented: “We didn’t select someone in such a high round to come and be a substitute … He is one of the best interior linemen I’ve seen in a long time. weather”.

Payton continued to praise McCoy and Ruiz for their ability to play as centers or guards. McCoy started out as a rookie center.

If Warford didn’t play as a starter, it would be difficult to justify his base salary of more than $ 7 million. With his departure, the Saints have more room to maneuver in accordance with the NFL salary cap to meet other pressing needs of the team.

Warford said goodbye to Saints fans on Friday with a social media message: “These past three seasons with the Saints were a blessing. The team, the city and the fans have given me an experience that I will never forget. New Orleans is somewhat different. Thank you all for everything!!