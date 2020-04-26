NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are close to agreeing on a contract that will allow the former Buccaneers starter to replace Drew Brees in New Orleans, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, said the person, who spoke to AP on Sunday on the condition of not being identified because the negotiations were still ongoing.

The person declined to confirm whether the parties had reached an agreement on the duration of the contract or the financial amount.

Yahoo Sports was the first outlet to report the Saints’ interest in signing Winston as a substitute.

At the same time, the Saints announced that versatile reserve quarterback Taysom Hill signed a two-year contract.

Winston comes from a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and was second with 33 touchdown passes. But he also led the league with 30 interceptions. This made him the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom he took on the first turn of the 2015 draft, to declare himself a free agent and signed Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback.

Now, everything indicates that Winston will go from being a starter with five years of experience to being the substitute for Brees and trying to restore his credentials as a franchise quarterback.

That was what Teddy Bridgewater did, serving as Brees’ backup the past two seasons before signing with the Carolina Panthers last month to replace Cam Newton.

Winston was a starter for two years at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy for Best College Player and led the Seminoles to the national championship in their second year in the 2013 season.