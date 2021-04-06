Saint Seiya, The Knights of the Zodiac in Spain, comes to the popular MMO Lords Mobile

Download Lords Mobile now and get the new hero Seiya totally free!

Today I introduce you to Lords Mobile, an acquaintance Strategy and RPG MMO developed by IGG in which players must face each other improving their settlements and fighting epic battles.

During its five years of life, Lords Mobile has grown tremendously adding a multitude of improvements and new content to conquer millions of players around the world and now it is preparing to celebrate his first collaboration event with one of the most famous IPs in the manga and anime universes.

This license is none other than Saint Seiya, better known in Spain as Knights of the Zodiac, a work created in 1985 by Masami Kurumada that as many of you will know is inspired by the star constellations of Greek mythology and that tells us the adventure of a group of young people who dress in powerful armor and fight against evil protecting reincarnation of the goddess Athena.

An event with Pegasus Seiya as the protagonist

In addition to succeeding during the last 30 years in the worlds of manga and anime, we have also seen how Saint Seiya has reached the world of video games both with his own works and with collaborations such as the one that will star in the work with Lords Mobile.

Thanks to this collaboration we will see how Pegasus Seiya will appear in Lords Mobile as a hero allowing players to control Seiya as well as discover a limited-edition castle skin, an exclusive shield skin, and more in the game that you can download from this link for iOS, Android, Amazon devices and PC.

Not only that! ALL players connecting to Lords Mobile or downloading the game during collaboration from the link above they will get the hero Seiya totally free to use it in battles. Do not miss it!

