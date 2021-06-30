Saint Preux to appeal defeat to Boser, who denies cheating

The UFC Vegas 30 co-main event between Ovince Sain Preux and Tanner Boser ended up embroiled in controversy. The Canadian veteran affirmed at the end of the event that he plans to appeal the result and seek to have a no fight declared.

In the second round, Saint Preux dropped Boser and as Tanner sought to get to his feet, he appeared to have grabbed onto the net. This prompted referee Jason Herzog to step over and put his hand on Ovince’s back.

However, he let the fight continue and Boser took the opportunity to stand up. Moments later he hit a forceful knee from the clinch and put Ovince in poor condition, seconds later he finished it with a hit on the canvas.

POLEMIC ON THE OCTAGON! 😱 #UFCxFOX It was very clear! Tanner Boser rejoined with the help of the mesh and then knocked out Ovince Saint Preux in the star of # UFCVegas30💥 🎙️ @GersonMarlon

Although there is no clear take, the replays seem to exonerate Boser from having leaned on the mesh. However, Saint Preux has decided to appeal the result and explains its reasons.

“I felt that the referee put his hand on my back. That is something that only happens to pause the actions or end the fight. I stopped slightly and that changed the fight. We are going to protest and ask that it be a void fight. “

For his part, Tanner Boser denied using the mesh to stand up. Without going into more detail about whether he felt that Ovince relaxed, the fighter said he understood that his rival wants to protest the result.