Saint Petersburg welcomes Spain with open arms despite covid-19

With open arms, although with concern about the new deadly wave of covid-19. This is how the former capital of the tsars, Saint Petersburg, will receive the Spanish team, which already savored in 2017 the luxuries of the second Russian city.

“Russians will support Spain. All my friends like how the national team plays and they were amazed by the match against Croatia, “he told . today Vladislav Radimov, a native of Saint Petersburg, a former Zaragoza player and current coach of the Zenit affiliate.

The northern capital, as it is known in Russia, holds good news for the Spanish team after an unbearable wave of heat and humidity. Today it will rain, but in the next few days the temperature will drop to the expected 20 degrees Friday, the day of the game.

Spain will stay at the Astoria hotel, one of the most prestigious in the city. It was inaugurated in 1912, five years before the Bolshevik Revolution.

The most influential Spaniard in Russian history, the Canarian engineer Agustín de Betancourt, who served under Tsar Alexander I.

It may be that the bus with the Spanish footballers crosses a bridge built in their honor on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as it leads to the ancient Petrovski stadium, where Luis Enrique’s pupils will train this afternoon.

Its location is enviable. It is located in the Plaza de San Isaak, which also houses the cathedral of the same name, one of the most visited places by tourists. Not far away is the Neva River, the jetty from which the Aurora cruise launched with a cannon shot at the Revolution, and the Winter Palace, which houses the Hermitage museum.

According to historians, it was named after the hotels built in New York by the Astor family, one of whose members died on the Titanic.

Its tenants included from Lenin, who harangued the Bolshevik masses from their balconies, until Madonna, Luciano Pavarotti, the Rolling Stones and, of course, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

THE THREAT OF COVID

Since Mid-June, coinciding with the start of the Eurocup in Saint Petersburg, the city is besieged by a third wave of covid-19. The culprit is the Indian strain, much more deadly than the Chinese.

Doctors consulted by . labeled “genocide“the decision of the authorities to go ahead with the tournament and other public events when the hospitals cannot supply and the sick crowd in the corridors.

According to the authorities, the city registered 119 deaths in the last 24 hours – two less than Moscow, the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia – in addition to another 1,374 positives. In all, more than 16,000 people have died in St. Petersburg since March 2020.

The local City Council is considering various measures to stop the spread of the virus, but the local press suggests that this plan will not take effect until after the game. In the wake of Moscow, many Russian regions are introducing compulsory vaccination in the service sector and certain risk groups.

In fact, the Fan Zone where Belgian, Polish, Swedish and Slovak fans gathered before the matches of the first phase will have its doors open to receive Spanish and Swiss behind the extraordinary Cathedral of the Spilled Blood, although it has been reduced the capacity to 3,000 people and they do not serve food.

Before the defeat to Switzerland, French Health Minister Olivier Véran advised French fans not to travel to Russia, as that would mean they would miss the semifinals and final at Wembley due to his two-week quarantine. return from St. Petersburg.

On a purely footballing level, the Krestovski Stadium is expected to host the more than 30,000 viewers allowed by the authorities for health reasons. “It is true that everyone expected a Spain-France, “admits Radimov.

Another former soccer player in the Spanish league, Víctor Onopko, who played for Oviedo, stressed to . that, in any case, “the game will be a party.”

“The coronavirus is present, but St. Petersburg is a football city and very hospitable. The stadium is big and very beautiful. People want to see a great show, “he said.

The Spanish team drew 3-3 in the friendly played at the Krestovski Stadium on November 14, 2017 with two penalty goals from Sergio Ramos and another from Jordi Alba.

Then, due to the snow and cold, a retractable roof covered the stadium. Besides Alba, Busquets, Thiago and De Gea also dressed in shorts.