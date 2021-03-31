Saint Petersburg authorizes 50% of the capacity to be covered during the European Championship | National teams

The organizing committee of the European Championship in Saint Petersburg announced on Wednesday that the Gazprom Arena stadium will be able to cover 50 percent of its capacity, which is 68,000 seats, during the matches of the first phase and one of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Once the authorities of the former tsarist capital give their approval, the head of the organizing committee, Alexéi Sorokin, will inform UEFA of the decision in writing. UEFA gave each host city authorization to choose how many fans will be able to access the stadiums in June depending on the epidemic situation in their respective countries.

Sorokin explained to the local press that each city will be able to make a final decision on the capacity no later than April 28, but considered that, taking into account what happened with the coronavirus pandemic during the last 12 months, 50% is a “good result”.

That means that, if the situation in Russia improves substantially, this 50% could be increased before the end of April. Russia registered 8,275 cases and 408 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which has already added more than 4.5 million positives and 98,850 deaths since March 2020.

At the moment, UEFA allows a maximum of 30% of the capacity in the matches that are played under its aegis, be they club competitions or national teams. The Saint Petersburg stadium, inaugurated for the 2018 World Cup, will host the Russia-Belgium match on June 12; on June 16, the Russia-Finland; and on the 21st, Finland-Belgium.

In addition, on July 2 the coliseum located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland will host one of the quarterfinals of the European Championship of Nations that will be played in twelve cities. This stadium hosted one of the World Cup semifinals two years ago and will host the Champions League final in 2022.

EFE