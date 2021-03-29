Saint Patrick’s Day parties could spread covid-19

Watch the Green River in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day 1:31

(CNN) – Saint Patrick’s Day or Saint Patrick’s Day was the first major holiday at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States. And we have learned many lessons since then.

Young, healthy people who became infected around St. Patrick’s Day have suffered long-term complications. And the infections have been transmitted by asymptomatic people.

But this Saint Patrick’s Day, Americans have a new challenge: the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

While there will likely be parties around St. Patrick’s Day, infections don’t have to happen. Here’s what you need to know before thinking about toasting green beer with strangers:

Strain B.1.1.7 is really contagious

Scientists are concerned about several new variants circulating in the United States.

Most concerning is the B.1.1.7 strain, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

That variant was first detected in the UK, but has already spread to at least 48 US states, Washington and Puerto Rico.

Research shows that in the United States the variant is between 59% and 74% more transmissible than the original new coronavirus.

And new research suggests that the B.1.1.7 strain is not only more contagious, it could also be more deadly.

Some states removed the mandates of the use of masks, which could increase the spread of covid-19

Despite warnings from health experts, some governors have set aside their mandates for the mandatory use of face masks.

Texas and Mississippi remove mandatory use of face masks 1:24

Texas and Mississippi recently removed these rules, which has already caused problems for companies trying to keep their employees and customers safe.

Hotez, who lives in Houston, noted that the removal of the mask-wearing mandate in his state will have a ripple effect across the country.

“It will accelerate the covid-19 at the national level,” he said.

You can’t count on a negative test result to be sure

If you have the foresight to get tested (or ask your guests to get tested), you could end up with a false sense of security.

Testing can lead to false negative results, especially if you get the test too early or too late and you don’t strictly self-quarantine before and after the test.

And yes, you could be contagious even without symptoms and with a negative test result.

Young people are definitely not immune

While young people are more likely to be asymptomatic when infected, that also means they can easily pass the virus to friends and family without realizing it.

But even previously healthy young adults have suffered from long-lasting complications from Covid-19.

In a survey, 35% of covid-19 survivors still had symptoms two to three weeks after their tests, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

In the 18 to 34 age group, 26% said they still had symptoms weeks later.

Some young people have struggled with complications months after infection, such as shortness of breath, chronic fatigue, mental confusion, prolonged fever, cough, memory loss, and an inability to taste or smell.

Alcohol plus parties often equals zero protection

Attempts to physically distance themselves and wear masks are generally lost at parties where alcohol is present.

It’s not just that drinking makes people remove their masks (if they wear one at all). Alcohol can draw people closer than usual, Hotez said.

“So this is not the time to have a super-spreading event for that UK variant,” Hotez said.

Pandemic fatigue is real, but totally beatable

Not celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the way you want can seem like another disappointment after a year of sacrifice. But there will be many more opportunities to party after everyone is vaccinated.

“The best thing you can do at this time is to avoid long trips unless you’ve been vaccinated or recently infected,” Hotez said.

“Just try to keep everything we can under control until we can fully vaccinate.”

Unfortunately, the vast majority of young people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. But there is good news on the horizon:

–If enough people get vaccinated, this will probably be the last year of major disruptions due to covid-19.

–Current vaccines “work very well” against the worrying variant B.1.1.7, Hotez pointed out.

– US President Joe Biden recently said that an increase in supply means there could be enough vaccines for all American adults by the end of May.

–The faster we vaccinate and control COVID-19, the faster we can return to normal life.

For those trying to find a safe way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, the CDC has several suggestions including outdoor neighborhood parties with everyone at least six feet apart and wearing face masks.