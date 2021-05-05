Saint Andrews honors Seve Ballesteros on the 10th anniversary of his death

East Friday May 7 are fulfilled ten years of the death of Seve Ballesteros, whose figure will be honored and honored as it should by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of Saint Andrews, Cradle of Golf and where Seve won the British Open on 1984, with various activities including the production of a documentary about his life, the publication of a photo book and an exhibition.

The initiative to remember the great Cantabrian golfer, who died at the age of 54 as a result of a brain tumor, includes the production of a documentary that will be released next fall about his life, and will include statements from his family and other golfers such as his intimate Txema Olazábal, sir Nick Faldo or his idol Gary Player.

A compilation of photos of his career by British photographer Dave Cannon, including unpublished by Spanish photographers (Nuria Pastor and Jorge Andreu) and an exhibition at the British museum of golf in St. Andrews that can be visited for 18 months since the end of this year are other initiatives that will pay tribute to the triple winner of the British Open, double winner of the Augusta Masters, champion of the Ryder Cup as captain and player, and five-time winner of the World Match Play Amen of the Six Orders of Merit that was awarded in three different decades.

Seve, with his first Silver Pitcher, in 1979

Part of the proceeds from these tributes will be donated to the Seve Ballesteros Foundation in support of the work carried out to bring young people closer to golf and for scientific research on the treatment of brain cancer.

The executive director of the R&A Martin Slumbers considers Seve Ballesteros “one of the greatest golfers of all time” while his son, Javier Ballesteros, highlights his father’s special bond with Saint Andrews. “My father considered the victory at Saint Andrews to be the culmination of a very special sporting career full of triumphs on the circuit, victories in the great championships and triumphs in the Ryder Cup, which makes it very appropriate that we have been able to work with the R&A in these special tributes ”.